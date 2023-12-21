Eye4fraud in Dark Web, probably Bittrex

I apologize if this is an inappropriate post but I hope it helps someone.

I received notification from Norton Lifelock that some of my information from eye4fraud.com might be on the Dark Web. They say eye4fraud.com (legitimately) obtained it from some other source. I assume they mean that it was some other website that was hacked. I think that is what they are saying.

The specific email address they are saying the information was associated with is one I use only for special purposes, primarily financial, such as for my bank accounts. Therefore I probably know all the websites that I have used that email address for. One website I used it with was Bittrex and I see they are now bankrupt. Therefore the hacked website was probably Bittrex. This is only my guess.