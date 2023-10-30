Extract two random days from month and year using MySQL 8

Hi all,
I need your help.
I have upgraded MySQL database to 8.1 release
But I can’t extract two random days from month and year from my MySQL table
On this table, I have stored all days from each month of the year and for each row it’s stored the login of users
I need random extracting, e.g.
All rows of the day 2023-10-29 and all rows of the day 2023-10-03 or all rows of the day 2023-10-18 and all rows of the day 2023-10-14, excluding all other days of the month
Can you help me?
Thks
Thanks
My query
SELECT
_Date
FROM
`_tbl_login`
ORDER BY
RAND()
LIMIT 2;
+------------+
| _Date |
+------------+
| 2023-10-30 |
| 2023-10-10 |
+------------+
2 rows in set (0.29 sec)
But in return only two rows…
If try
SELECT
COUNT(*) _q,
_Date
FROM
`_tbl_login`
GROUP BY
_Date
ORDER BY
RAND()
LIMIT 2;
+----+------------+
| _q | _Date |
+----+------------+
| 9 | 2023-09-07 |
| 8 | 2023-10-24 |
+----+------------+
I need the details of the 9 rows stored in _Date 2023-09-07 and the details of 8 rows stored in _Date 2023-09-24