Extract two random days from month and year using MySQL 8

Databases
1

Hi all,
I need your help.

I have upgraded MySQL database to 8.1 release

But I can’t extract two random days from month and year from my MySQL table

On this table, I have stored all days from each month of the year and for each row it’s stored the login of users

I need random extracting, e.g.

All rows of the day 2023-10-29 and all rows of the day 2023-10-03 or all rows of the day 2023-10-18 and all rows of the day 2023-10-14, excluding all other days of the month

Can you help me?
Thks

2 
ORDER BY RAND() LIMIT 2

RAND()

3

Thanks

My query

SELECT
	_Date 
FROM
	`_tbl_login` 
ORDER BY
	RAND() 
	LIMIT 2;
+------------+
| _Date      |
+------------+
| 2023-10-30 |
| 2023-10-10 |
+------------+

2 rows in set (0.29 sec)

But in return only two rows…

If try

SELECT
	COUNT(*) _q,
	_Date 
FROM
	`_tbl_login` 
GROUP BY
	_Date 
ORDER BY
	RAND() 
	LIMIT 2;
+----+------------+
| _q | _Date      |
+----+------------+
|  9 | 2023-09-07 |
|  8 | 2023-10-24 |
+----+------------+

I need the details of the 9 rows stored in _Date 2023-09-07 and the details of 8 rows stored in _Date 2023-09-24