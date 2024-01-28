Extract first friday of march month using current month with mysql 8 version

1

How can I get the date of first friday of march month using current month with mysql 8 version?

Thanks in advance.

My code below… the return is not the first Friday of March, but the last Tuesday of March

SELECT
CASE WHEN MONTH(CURDATE()) = 1 THEN
DATE_ADD(DATE_FORMAT(LAST_DAY(NOW()) - ((7 + WEEKDAY(LAST_DAY(NOW())) - 4) % 7), '%Y-%m-%d'), INTERVAL 2 MONTH) ELSE NULL END last_friday_march_month;
+-------------------------+
| last_friday_march_month |
+-------------------------+
| 2024-03-26              |
+-------------------------+
1 row in set (0.06 sec)
2

before i try my hand at a solution, may i ask for more information?

do you want to run this ~only~ in January? or is your CASE expression going to need a formula for every month? if you run it in April, do you want the last Friday of the previous March or the next one?

3

Thanks for the reply.

I apologize but there was a misunderstanding… :pensive:

I need get the date of first (not last) friday for each month… executing according to this scheme…

Month Day
JANUARY FIRST FRIDAY OF MARCH
FEBRUARY FIRST FRIDAY OF APRIL
MARCH FIRST FRIDAY OF MAY
APRIL FIRST FRIDAY OF JUNE
MAY FIRST FRIDAY OF JULY
JUNE FIRST FRIDAY OF AUGUST
JULY FIRST FRIDAY OF SEPTEMBER
AUGUST FIRST FRIDAY OF OCTOBER
SEPTEMBER FIRST FRIDAY OF NOVEMBER
OCTOBER FIRST FRIDAY OF DECEMBER
NOVEMBER FIRST FRIDAY OF JANUARY 2025
DECEMBER FIRST FRIDAY OF FEBRUARY 2025