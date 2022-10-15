Extra empty space/gap in webpage on large screen redulation

in large display/screen there is gap on webpage at both sides. how can I remove these extra empty space?
here’s a screenshot. – https://snipboard.io/sTDY89.jpg
website url -
https://mac.mbosuk.com
in large display/screen there is gap on webpage at both sides. how can I remove these extra empty space?
here’s a screenshot. – https://snipboard.io/sTDY89.jpg
website url -
https://mac.mbosuk.com
That looks to me like the “gutter” which is part of the design. It is defined by the
max-width of the content containers, specifically this rule:-
.container {
max-width: 1222px;
}
In the file:-
https://mac.mbosuk.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/xts-theme_settings_default-1665766137.css
Line: 170.
thanks for your reply. how can i reduce the gap on large screen like 1400px or 1500px
To reduce the gap, increase the width value to make the content wider.
To do this only for larger screens, put the rule in media query for that size.
got your point. yes. i just want to increase the width in larger screen. would you please help me to know the media queries rule.