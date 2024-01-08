Hello fellow forum members,

I hope this message finds you well. I’ve been diving into the realm of edge computing recently and its potential impact on web architecture, particularly in terms of scalability and resource utilization. I’m curious to hear your thoughts and insights on this matter.

I’m eager to hear about your experiences, opinions, and any relevant resources you might recommend. Let’s engage in a thoughtful discussion to better understand the dynamics of edge computing in web architecture.

Looking forward to your valuable contributions!