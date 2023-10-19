Even and odd no more working

I’m working on a timeline from a mysql table, and I wish to get alternate divs (left and right of the vertical line).

I wonder why this code doesn’t work as expected: all the divs are at right of the vertical line.

css

* { box-sizing: border-box; } /* The actual timeline (the vertical ruler) */ .timeline { position: relative; max-width: 1200px; margin: 0 auto; /*transform: translate(0px, -1950px);*/ /*fa sballare il pop-up*/ } /* The actual timeline (the vertical ruler) */ .timeline::after { content: ''; position: absolute; width: 6px; background-color: orange; top: 0; bottom: 0; left: 50%; margin-left: -3px; } /* Container around content */ .modaldivcontainer { padding: 10px 40px; position: relative; background-color: inherit; width: 50%; } /* The circles on the timeline */ .modaldivcontainer::after { content: ''; position: absolute; width: 25px; height: 25px; right: -17px; background-color: white; border: 4px solid #FF9F55; top: 100px; border-radius: 50%; z-index: 1; } /* Add arrows to the left container (pointing right) */ .modaldivcontainer:nth-child(even)::before { content: ' '; height: 0; position: absolute; top: 60px; width: 0; z-index: 1; right: -10px; border: medium solid orange; border-width: 10px 0 10px 10px; border-color: transparent transparent transparent orange; } /* Add arrows to the right container (pointing left) */ .modaldivcontainer:nth-child(odd)::before { content: ' '; height: 0; position: absolute; top: 60px; width: 0; z-index: 1; left: -25px; border: medium solid orange; border-width: 10px 10px 10px 0; border-color: transparent orange transparent transparent; } /* Fix the circle for containers on the right side */ .right::after, .modaldivcontainer:nth-child(odd)::after { left: -16px; } /* The actual content */ .content { padding: 20px 30px; background-color: snow; position: relative; border-radius: 6px; } .modaldivcontainer:nth-child(odd) {/*right*/ left: 50%; } .modaldivcontainer:nth-child(even) {/*left*/ left: 0; } /* modal div BEGIN */ .modaltextdiv { z-index: 5; position: fixed; left: 0; top: 0; right: 0; bottom: 0; overflow: auto; background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.4); display: none; /* hide initially*/ justify-content: center; align-items: center; } /* Modal Content/Box */ .modaldiv-content { background-color: #fefefe; margin: 10vh auto; /* 15% from the top and centered */ padding: 2%; border: 3px solid orange; width: 90%; /* Could be more or less, depending on screen size */ } @media (min-width: 1366px) { .modaldiv-content { width: auto; height: auto; min-width: 50vw; min-height: 20vh; display: block; margin: auto; max-height: calc(100vh - 2rem); max-width: calc(100% - 2rem); object-fit: contain; border-radius: 8px; box-shadow: gray 5px 5px 5px; } } /* The Close Button */ .close { color: #aaa; float: right; font-size: 28px; font-weight: bold; } .close:hover, .close:focus { color: black; text-decoration: none; cursor: pointer; }

html

<div class="timeline"> <?php foreach($result as $row) { ?> <div class="button modaldivcontainer" data-modal="<?php echo $row["id"]; ?>" style="top:<?php echo "calc($row[data_inizio_y].$row[data_inizio_m]em - 1950em)"; ?>"> <<?php echo $row["level"]; ?>> <?php echo $row["titolo"]; ?> </<?php echo $row["level"]; ?>> <p><?php echo "$row[data_inizio] / $row[data_fine]"; ?></p> </div> <div id="<?php echo $row["id"]; ?>" class="modaltextdiv"> <div class="modaldiv-content"> <a class="close">×</a> <p><?php echo $row["descrizione"]; ?><img src="<?php echo $row["imagelink"]; ?>" onclick="onClick(this)" /></p> </div> </div> <?php } ?> </div>

javascript