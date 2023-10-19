Even and odd no more working

I’m working on a timeline from a mysql table, and I wish to get alternate divs (left and right of the vertical line).
I wonder why this code doesn’t work as expected: all the divs are at right of the vertical line.

css

* {
  box-sizing: border-box;
}

/* The actual timeline (the vertical ruler) */
.timeline {
  position: relative;
  max-width: 1200px;
  margin: 0 auto;
  /*transform: translate(0px, -1950px);*/ /*fa sballare il pop-up*/
}

/* The actual timeline (the vertical ruler) */
.timeline::after {
  content: '';
  position: absolute;
  width: 6px;
  background-color: orange;
  top: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  left: 50%;
  margin-left: -3px;
}

/* Container around content */
.modaldivcontainer {
  padding: 10px 40px;
  position: relative;
  background-color: inherit;
  width: 50%;
}

/* The circles on the timeline */
.modaldivcontainer::after {
  content: '';
  position: absolute;
  width: 25px;
  height: 25px;
  right: -17px;
  background-color: white;
  border: 4px solid #FF9F55;
  top: 100px;
  border-radius: 50%;
  z-index: 1;
}

/* Add arrows to the left container (pointing right) */
.modaldivcontainer:nth-child(even)::before {
  content: ' ';
  height: 0;
  position: absolute;
  top: 60px;
  width: 0;
  z-index: 1;
  right: -10px;
  border: medium solid orange;
  border-width: 10px 0 10px 10px;
  border-color: transparent transparent transparent orange;
}

/* Add arrows to the right container (pointing left) */
.modaldivcontainer:nth-child(odd)::before {
  content: ' ';
  height: 0;
  position: absolute;
  top: 60px;
  width: 0;
  z-index: 1;
  left: -25px;
  border: medium solid orange;
  border-width: 10px 10px 10px 0;
  border-color: transparent orange transparent transparent;
}

/* Fix the circle for containers on the right side */
.right::after, .modaldivcontainer:nth-child(odd)::after {
  left: -16px;
}

/* The actual content */
.content {
  padding: 20px 30px;
  background-color: snow;
  position: relative;
  border-radius: 6px;
}

.modaldivcontainer:nth-child(odd) {/*right*/
    left: 50%;
}
.modaldivcontainer:nth-child(even) {/*left*/
    left: 0;
}

/* modal div BEGIN */

.modaltextdiv {

  z-index: 5;
  position: fixed;
  left: 0;
  top: 0;
  right: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  overflow: auto;
  background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.4);
  display: none; /* hide initially*/
  justify-content: center;
  align-items: center;
}

/* Modal Content/Box */
.modaldiv-content {
    background-color: #fefefe;
    margin: 10vh auto; /* 15% from the top and centered */
    padding: 2%;
    border: 3px solid orange;
    width: 90%; /* Could be more or less, depending on screen size */
}
@media (min-width: 1366px) {
  .modaldiv-content {

  width: auto;
  height: auto;
  min-width: 50vw;
  min-height: 20vh;
  display: block;
  margin: auto;
  max-height: calc(100vh - 2rem);
  max-width: calc(100% - 2rem);
  object-fit: contain;
  
  border-radius: 8px;
  box-shadow: gray 5px 5px 5px;
    
 }
}

/* The Close Button */
.close {
    color: #aaa;
    float: right;
    font-size: 28px;
    font-weight: bold;
}

.close:hover,
.close:focus {
    color: black;
    text-decoration: none;
    cursor: pointer;
}

html

<div class="timeline">
                 <?php
                   foreach($result as $row)
                   {
                   ?>
   <div class="button modaldivcontainer" data-modal="<?php echo $row["id"]; ?>" style="top:<?php echo "calc($row[data_inizio_y].$row[data_inizio_m]em - 1950em)"; ?>">  
   <<?php echo $row["level"]; ?>>
    <?php echo $row["titolo"]; ?>
   </<?php echo $row["level"]; ?>>
   <p><?php echo "$row[data_inizio] / $row[data_fine]"; ?></p>
   </div>
   
   <div id="<?php echo $row["id"]; ?>" class="modaltextdiv">
    <div class="modaldiv-content">
     
      <a class="close">&times;</a>
      <p><?php echo $row["descrizione"]; ?><img src="<?php echo $row["imagelink"]; ?>" onclick="onClick(this)"  /></p>
     
    </div>
   </div>
   
                <?php
                  }
                ?>
</div>

javascript

    var modalBtns = [...document.querySelectorAll(".button")];
     modalBtns.forEach(function(btn){
       btn.onclick = function() {
         var modal = btn.getAttribute('data-modal');
         document.getElementById(modal).style.display = "grid";
       }
     });
     
     var closeBtns = [...document.querySelectorAll(".close")];
     closeBtns.forEach(function(btn){
       btn.onclick = function() {
         var modal = btn.closest('.modaltextdiv');
         modal.style.display = "none";
       }
     });
     
     window.onclick = function(event) {
       if (event.target.className === "modaltextdiv") {
         event.target.style.display = "none";
       }
     }
You could help people out by posting the resulting HTML rather than the PHP that creates the HTML.

You are right, I know, but is my life…
I try now to delete sensitive data, please wait.

Here you are (I don’t know if it’s enough)


<div class="button modaldivcontainer" data-modal="3">  
<h1>  [some text]   </h1>
   <p> [a date] / [another date] </p>
   </div>
   
<div id="3" class="modaltextdiv">
 <div class="modaldiv-content">
     
      <a class="close">&times;</a>
      <p>[some text]</p>
     
    </div>
</div>
   
<div class="button modaldivcontainer" data-modal="4">  
   <h2> [some text] </h2>
   <p> [a date] / [another date] </p>
</div>