Ethereum contract call methods (.getPair and .getReserves) not returning any values

I have a problem when running the following 4 lines of code from the main JS script (see below):

await uniswapFactory.getPair(daiAddress, wethAddress)

await sushiFactory.getPair(daiAddress, wethAddress),

const uniswapReserves = await uniswapDaiEth.getReserves();

const sushiReserves = await sushiEthDai.getReserves();

For the first two, if I substituted them with hardcoded token pair addresses from Etherscan into the code it works. If I run the first two directly into Truffle console it resolves the pair addresses but strangely enough it doesn´t resolve when I execute the JS script!

For the above two .getReserves() function calls it doesn´t retrieve any of the reserve values unless if I ran them as they are under Truffle console environment then it retrieves them OK.

I appreciate your assistance here as it´s been bugging me for the full last two days and am running out of options to resolve this.

Full JS script

require('dotenv').config(); const { INFURA_API_KEY, PRIVATE_KEY } = process.env; const { ethers } = require('ethers'); const UniswapV2Pair = require(".././build/contracts/IUniswapV2Pair.json"); const UniswapV2Factory = require('.././build/contracts/IUniswapV2Factory.json'); const daiAddress = "0x6B175474E89094C44Da98b954EedeAC495271d0F"; const wethAddress = "0xC02aaA39b223FE8D0A0e5C4F27eAD9083C756Cc2"; const privateKey = process.env.PRIVATE_KEY; const infuraProvider = new ethers.providers.InfuraProvider('mainnet', process.env.INFURA_API_KEY); const wallet = new ethers.Wallet(privateKey, infuraProvider); const testBasic = async () => { const uniswapFactory = new ethers.Contract( "0x5C69bEe701ef814a2B6a3EDD4B1652CB9cc5aA6f", UniswapV2Factory.abi, wallet ); const sushiFactory = new ethers.Contract( "0xC0AEe478e3658e2610c5F7A4A2E1777cE9e4f2Ac", UniswapV2Factory.abi, wallet ); let uniswapDaiEth; let sushiEthDai; const loadPairs = async () => { uniswapDaiEth = new ethers.Contract( await uniswapFactory.getPair(daiAddress, wethAddress), UniswapV2Pair.abi, wallet ); sushiEthDai = new ethers.Contract( await sushiFactory.getPair(daiAddress, wethAddress), UniswapV2Pair.abi, wallet ); }; await loadPairs(); infuraProvider.on('block', async (blockNumber) => { try { const uniswapReserves = await uniswapDaiEth.getReserves(); const sushiReserves = await sushiEthDai.getReserves(); } catch (err) { console.error(err); } }); }; testBasic();

Thank you very much for your help!

Best, Samuel