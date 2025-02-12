Error receiving device information (IMEI, Serial No, etc.) via USB COM port in C#

I am trying to retrieve device information such as IMEI, Serial Number, and other details from a device connected to my system via USB (COM6 port) in C#. The device communicates over a serial interface, and I am using the SerialPort class to send AT commands to the device and receive the response.

I am using the following code to interact with the device:

using System; using System.IO.Ports; using System.Windows.Forms; namespace DEVICE_INFO { public partial class Form1 : Form { SerialPort serialPort; public Form1() { InitializeComponent(); } private void button1_Click(object sender, EventArgs e) { try { string portName = "COM6"; // Specify your COM port (change if needed) int baudRate = 115200; // Try different baud rates (9600, 38400, 115200) serialPort = new SerialPort(portName, baudRate) { ReadTimeout = 5000, // Timeout for reading data (5 seconds) WriteTimeout = 3000, // Timeout for writing data (3 seconds) DtrEnable = true, // Some devices require this setting RtsEnable = true, // Some devices require this setting Encoding = System.Text.Encoding.ASCII }; serialPort.DataReceived += SerialPort_DataReceived; serialPort.Open(); // Open the serial port // Send AT commands to request SIM card and device information serialPort.WriteLine("AT\r

"); MessageBox.Show("Reading data from device...", "Device Info", MessageBoxButtons.OK, MessageBoxIcon.Information); } catch (Exception ex) { MessageBox.Show("Error: " + ex.Message, "Device Info", MessageBoxButtons.OK, MessageBoxIcon.Error); } } // Event handler for receiving data private void SerialPort_DataReceived(object sender, SerialDataReceivedEventArgs e) { try { string rawData = serialPort.ReadExisting(); // Read incoming data // Display the response in the RichTextBox in the UI thread this.Invoke((MethodInvoker)delegate { richTextBox1.AppendText(rawData + "

"); // Append response to the RichTextBox }); } catch (Exception ex) { MessageBox.Show("Read Error: " + ex.Message, "Device Info", MessageBoxButtons.OK, MessageBoxIcon.Error); } } } }

I am getting error

[L610_cldsd_load.c] -DR_RecvData_Analysis- Line=1292:<ERR>, the iRet=-5006 [L610_cldsd_load.c] -DR_RecvData _Analysis- Line=1292:<ERR>, the iRet=-5006 [L610_cldsd_load.c] -DR_RecvData _Analysis- Line=1292:<ERR>, the iRet=-5006 [L610_cldsd_load.c] -DR_RecvData _Analysis- Line=1292:<ERR>, the iRet=-5006 [L610_cldsd_load.c] -DR_RecvData _Analysis- Line=1292:<ERR>, the iRet=-5006 [L610_cldsd_load.c] -DR_RecvData _Analysis- Line=1292:<ERR>, the iRet=-5006 [L610_cldsd_load.c] -DR_RecvData _Analysis- Line=1292:<ERR>, the iRet=-5006 [L610_cldsd_load.c] -DR_RecvData _Analysis- Line=1292:<ERR>, the iRet=-5006 [L610_cldsd_load.c] -DR_RecvData _Analysis- Line=1292:<ERR>, the iRet=-5006 [L610_cldsd_load.c] -DR_RecvData _Analysis- Line=1292:<ERR>, the iRet=-5006 [L610_cldsd_uart.c] -DR_Uart0_Handle- Line=88:DR_Rec vData_Analysis iRet=-5006

This error message seems to be coming from the device firmware. I tried various approaches to send AT commands, but the device does not respond as expected.

Troubleshooting steps I have tried:

Checking the COM port connection. Changing the baud rate (tried 9600, 38400, and 115200). Sending different AT commands like “AT+GMR” for firmware version and “AT+CGSN” for IMEI. Ensuring the device is awake by sending a simple “AT” ping.

