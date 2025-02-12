Error receiving device information (IMEI, Serial No, etc.) via USB COM port in C#

.NET
1

I am trying to retrieve device information such as IMEI, Serial Number, and other details from a device connected to my system via USB (COM6 port) in C#. The device communicates over a serial interface, and I am using the SerialPort class to send AT commands to the device and receive the response.

I am using the following code to interact with the device:

using System;
using System.IO.Ports;
using System.Windows.Forms;

namespace DEVICE_INFO
{
    public partial class Form1 : Form
    {
        SerialPort serialPort;

        public Form1()
        {
            InitializeComponent();
        }

        private void button1_Click(object sender, EventArgs e)
        {
            try
            {
                string portName = "COM6";  // Specify your COM port (change if needed)
                int baudRate = 115200;    // Try different baud rates (9600, 38400, 115200)

                serialPort = new SerialPort(portName, baudRate)
                {
                    ReadTimeout = 5000,   // Timeout for reading data (5 seconds)
                    WriteTimeout = 3000,  // Timeout for writing data (3 seconds)
                    DtrEnable = true,     // Some devices require this setting
                    RtsEnable = true,     // Some devices require this setting
                    Encoding = System.Text.Encoding.ASCII
                };

                serialPort.DataReceived += SerialPort_DataReceived;
                serialPort.Open();  // Open the serial port

                // Send AT commands to request SIM card and device information
                serialPort.WriteLine("AT\r\n");



                MessageBox.Show("Reading data from device...", "Device Info", MessageBoxButtons.OK, MessageBoxIcon.Information);
            }
            catch (Exception ex)
            {
                MessageBox.Show("Error: " + ex.Message, "Device Info", MessageBoxButtons.OK, MessageBoxIcon.Error);
            }
        }

        // Event handler for receiving data
        private void SerialPort_DataReceived(object sender, SerialDataReceivedEventArgs e)
        {
            try
            {
                string rawData = serialPort.ReadExisting(); // Read incoming data

                // Display the response in the RichTextBox in the UI thread
                this.Invoke((MethodInvoker)delegate
                {
                    richTextBox1.AppendText(rawData + "\n"); // Append response to the RichTextBox
                });
            }
            catch (Exception ex)
            {
                MessageBox.Show("Read Error: " + ex.Message, "Device Info", MessageBoxButtons.OK, MessageBoxIcon.Error);
            }
        }
    }
}

I am getting error

[L610_cldsd_load.c] -DR_RecvData_Analysis- Line=1292:<ERR>, the 
iRet=-5006

[L610_cldsd_load.c] -DR_RecvData
_Analysis- Line=1292:<ERR>, the 
iRet=-5006

[L610_cldsd_load.c] -DR_RecvData
_Analysis- Line=1292:<ERR>, the 
iRet=-5006

[L610_cldsd_load.c] -DR_RecvData
_Analysis- Line=1292:<ERR>, the 
iRet=-5006

[L610_cldsd_load.c] -DR_RecvData
_Analysis- Line=1292:<ERR>, the 
iRet=-5006

[L610_cldsd_load.c] -DR_RecvData
_Analysis- Line=1292:<ERR>, the 
iRet=-5006

[L610_cldsd_load.c] -DR_RecvData
_Analysis- Line=1292:<ERR>, the 
iRet=-5006

[L610_cldsd_load.c] -DR_RecvData
_Analysis- Line=1292:<ERR>, the 
iRet=-5006

[L610_cldsd_load.c] -DR_RecvData
_Analysis- Line=1292:<ERR>, the 
iRet=-5006

[L610_cldsd_load.c] -DR_RecvData
_Analysis- Line=1292:<ERR>, the 
iRet=-5006
[L610_cldsd_uart.c] 
-DR_Uart0_Handle- Line=88:DR_Rec
vData_Analysis iRet=-5006

This error message seems to be coming from the device firmware. I tried various approaches to send AT commands, but the device does not respond as expected.

Troubleshooting steps I have tried:

  1. Checking the COM port connection.
  2. Changing the baud rate (tried 9600, 38400, and 115200).
  3. Sending different AT commands like “AT+GMR” for firmware version and “AT+CGSN” for IMEI.
  4. Ensuring the device is awake by sending a simple “AT” ping.

Question -

  1. How can I correctly retrieve the IMEI, Serial Number, and other device details from a device connected via USB COM port in C#?
  2. Are there any special configuration requirements for the device or the serial communication that I might be missing?
    I would appreciate any help or suggestions. Thanks!