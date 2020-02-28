Error message not displayed when Google ReCAPTCHA is blank

Hi there,

I have the following form which uses a Google ReCAPTCHA checkbox.

The issue I am having is that there is no message displayed when the checkbox is not selected, but at the same time, it displays the success message.

This is the form code I have:

<?php /* [VERIFY CAPTCHA FIRST] */ $secret = 'SECRET'; // CHANGE THIS TO YOUR OWN! $url = "https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api/siteverify?secret=$secret&response=".$_POST['g-recaptcha-response']; $verify = json_decode(file_get_contents($url)); /* [PROCESS YOUR FORM] */ if ($verify->success) { $to = "ME@ME.com"; // CHANGE THIS TO YOUR OWN! $subject = "Contact Form"; $message = "Name - " . $_POST['name'] . "

"; $message .= "Email - " . $_POST['email'] . "

"; $message .= "Telephone - " . $_POST['telephone'] . "

"; $message .= "Message - " . $_POST['message'] . "

"; if (@mail($to, $subject, $message)) { // Send mail OK // @TODO - Show a nice thank you page or something } else { // Send mail error // @TODO - Ask user to retry or give alternative } } else { // Invalid captcha // @TODO - Show error message, ask user to retry } if( isset($_POST['fromPerson']) ) { $fromPerson = '+from%3A'.$_POST['fromPerson']; echo $fromPerson; } ?> <script src='https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api.js'></script> <form method="post" id="contact" class="contact-form"> <label>Your name</label> <input type="text" name="name" required /> <label>Your email address</label> <input type="email" name="email" required /> <label>Your telephone number</label> <input type="text" name="telephone" /> <label>Your message</label> <textarea name="message" required></textarea> <!-- [PUT THE CAPTCHA WHERE YOU WANT IT] --> <div class="captcha col-md-12 col-centered"> <div class="g-recaptcha" data-sitekey="SITEKEY"></div> </div> <input type="submit" value="Submit"/> </form>

and then on another page, I have this code which displays the success/message:

<?php if (count($_POST)>0) echo "<div class='submitted'>Thank you, we have received your message and will be in touch shortly.</div>"; ?>

Can anyone see what I have wrong?

Thanks!