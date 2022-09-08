reCaptcha on my form has a bug

Hey Folks,

I’ve put off adding a captcha on my contact form until now that spam has become overwhelming.

It’s just about there except for one bug I"m hoping you’ll help me with.

I’m using the following in my form’s .php file:

$captcha = isset($_POST['g-recaptcha-response']) ? $_POST['g-recaptcha-response'] : null; if(!is_null($captcha)){ $res = json_decode(file_get_contents("https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api/siteverify?secret=MY-SECRET_KEY-HERE&response=".$captcha."&remoteip=".$_SERVER['REMOTE_ADDR'])); if($res->success === true){ } else{ echo 'Forgot the captcha!!!'; } }

This goes at the very top of the file and all else is in the nested if.

Everything seems to be working fine except when the captcha is properly done but there are errors in the form’s input. In that case the user must go back and correct the errors. However, the captcha does not refresh and when the form is resubmitted there’s a captcha error.

Hope this make sense and you can point out my error/s.