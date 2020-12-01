Error in code when going from PHP 7.2 to PHP 7.4

Hi All
I have my code that works fine in PHP 7.2 however in PHP 7.4 I get an error in my error_log file.
My code is:
$result = $gateway->creditCard()->update($creditCardToken, [
‘cardholderName’ => ‘New Holder’,
‘cvv’ => $cvv,
‘number’ => $cardNumber,
‘expirationDate’ => $expMonth.’/’.$expYear,
‘options’ => [
‘verifyCard’ => true
]
]);
if ($result.success) { DO WHAT I WANT }
The error is:
[01-Dec-2020 06:10:14 UTC] PHP Warning: Use of undefined constant success - assumed ‘success’ (this will throw an Error in a future version of PHP) in /home/filepath/account.php on line 72
Does anyone know how I fix this?
Thanks for any help.