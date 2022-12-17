Entry name too long

PHP
#1

Now I have Zip working in PHP, I have an error which I can’t make sense of.
Usually errors are self explanitory or can be explained by searching for it, but this one has me stumped.

addpattern
addpattern1080×227 135 KB

The error is coming from this method:-

		private function dozip(){
			// Format the document
			$filebody = $this->formatXml($this->xml);
			// Do ZIP file
			$zip = new ZipArchive();
			if (!$zip->open($this->filename, ZipArchive::OVERWRITE)) {
				return false ;
			}
			$zip->addFromString("buoys.kml", $filebody);
			$zip->addPattern('/\.(?:png)$/', $this->idir); // Line 162
			$zip->close();
			
			$this->msg = htmlentities($filebody) ;
			return $filebody ;
		}

I’m basically adding all the PNG files (icons) from a folder to the archive. But I don’t understand what it is telling me is “too long”. The same script worked fine in PHP7, but in 8 I’m getting the error.