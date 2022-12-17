Entry name too long

Now I have Zip working in PHP, I have an error which I can’t make sense of.

Usually errors are self explanitory or can be explained by searching for it, but this one has me stumped.



private function dozip(){ // Format the document $filebody = $this->formatXml($this->xml); // Do ZIP file $zip = new ZipArchive(); if (!$zip->open($this->filename, ZipArchive::OVERWRITE)) { return false ; } $zip->addFromString("buoys.kml", $filebody); $zip->addPattern('/\.(?:png)$/', $this->idir); // Line 162 $zip->close(); $this->msg = htmlentities($filebody) ; return $filebody ; }

The error is coming from this method:-

I’m basically adding all the PNG files (icons) from a folder to the archive. But I don’t understand what it is telling me is “too long”. The same script worked fine in PHP7, but in 8 I’m getting the error.