Encoding/Decoding JSON PHP

Can someone please help out here? I have this string in my PHP file and I can not figure out how to parse this. I have tried a million iterations of json_decode and json_encode and stripslashes. I am just trying to access the data for each key value.

[{\"car\":\"mazda\",\"color\":\"red\"},{\"car\":\"lincoln\",\"color\":\"black\"}]

This is sent to my PHP file so I can’t just type out $myData = ‘[{"key":"value"},{"key":"value"}]’ like many of the string examples I have found online.

I know this is the syntax because I can save it straight to the database as a whole but I can’t figure out how to extract the keys and values individually. I can do this with Javascript, so needing to be schooled in PHP on how to do this. Please help.