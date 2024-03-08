Email html positioning

Hi all,

I’m really struggling with setting up a template for an enewsletter. The design calls for a couple of layers that overlap, which would be dead easy on a webpage but seems pretty hard in the 1996 tech world of email clients.

I’ve spent days trying out different things and trying to use Steven Sayo’s example https://codepen.io/Sayo1337/pen/ExPgqeP as a base.

This works perfectly if i copy as is but I need to add many additional elements and something as simple as adding an extra box below the white box is currently beating me.

I’ve tried adding additional rows to the white box table and tables below and even tables completely outside of the container table but whatever I try breaks the overflow of the top image and just pushes it below the image in desktop outlook.

I’ve also tried using the similar trick https://www.goodemailcode.com/email-enhancements/faux-absolute-position but similarly i can’t get the overlaying part to be contained in outlook.

This is where I am at the moment. It shows correctly in a browser but in outlook desktop the CTA seems to stay in the centre in the right place and the image aligns to the left rather than staying in the 600px wide div.

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en" xmlns:v="urn:schemas-microsoft-com:vml" xmlns:o="urn:schemas-microsoft-com:office:office"> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,initial-scale=1"> <meta name="format-detection" content="telephone=no, date=no, address=no, email=no"> <meta name="x-apple-disable-message-reformatting"> <meta name="color-scheme" content="light dark"> <meta name="supported-color-schemes" content="light dark"> <title>Email title</title> <style> #outlook a {padding:0;} body[yahoo]{width:100% !important; -webkit-text-size-adjust:100%; -ms-text-size-adjust:100%; margin:0; padding:0;} .ExternalClass {width:100%;} .ExternalClass, .ExternalClass p, .ExternalClass span, .ExternalClass font, .ExternalClass td, .ExternalClass div {line-height: 100%;} table { border-collapse:collapse;mso-table-lspace:0;mso-table-rspace:0;empty-cells:show; } #MessageViewBody { width: 100vw !important; min-width: 100vw !important; padding: 0 !important; margin: 0 !important; zoom: 1 !important; } #MessageViewBody a { color: inherit; font-size: inherit; font-family: inherit; font-weight: inherit; line-height: inherit; } table{max-width: 100% !important;} .faux-absolute{ max-height:0; position:relative; opacity:0.999; } .faux-position{ margin-top:5em; margin-left:0em; display:inline-block; } .hero{ margin-top:200px; width:100% } body[data-outlook-cycle] .image{ width:300px; } </style> </head> <body> <div class="wrapper" style="display:block;width:600px;position:relative;opacity:0.999;margin: auto"> <table role="presentation" align="center" bgcolor="#fff" border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" width="100%"> <tr> <td> <div class="faux-absolute"> <!--[if mso]> <v:rect xmlns:v="urn:schemas-microsoft-com:vml" stroked="false" filled="false" style="mso-width-percent: 1000; position:absolute; top:80px; left:16px;"> <v:textbox inset="0,0,0,0"> <![endif]--> <div class="faux-position hero"> <table bgcolor="lightblue" width="450px" align="center"> <tr> <td> <h1><singleline>Faux Absolute Position content</singleline></h1> </td> </tr> </table> </div> <!--[if mso]> </v:textbox> </v:rect> <![endif]--> </div> <img src="/enews/test_header.jpg" alt="" class="image" style="width:100%;max-width:100%"> </td> </tr> </table> <unsubscribe>Unsub</unsubscribe> </div> </body> </html>

I just don’t get how to keep it all in a container wrapper and be able to add other boxes below it.

Any help appreciated.

thanks