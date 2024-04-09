Efficient way of replacing special characters

Suppose I have a string like this:

This is a fridge with 10 chocolates and ~5 icecream samples description to check if backward slash \ breaks anything and checking caret ^ symbol as well

I want to replace those special characters with the following:

\ to \1F ~ to \7E ^ to \5E

I may find more to replace in future but at this point I just want to handle above such that after replacing it, the string looks like the following:

This is a fridge with 10 horse and \7E5 goat samples description to check if backward slash \F breaks anything and checking caret \5E symbol as well

Should I just follow the basic approach of finding if that special character exists in a string or not and then replace or if there’s any better way of handling this which I can scale it in future to accommodate new special characters?