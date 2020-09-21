EasyRTC node websocket socket.io respons to browser is turnserverICE credentials

I discovered that if user is connected to chat(web socket)…second line in the wss://example.com/socket.io returns the “token” message with all user ids and appIceServer credentials (from server side option file) (these are Turn servers with username and password). What is the point of these credentials if it’s public like this:
....,"iceConfig":{"iceServers":[{"urls":["stun:example:1234"]},{"urls":"turn:example:1234","username":"test","credential":"123456"},....
The File that generates that respond:
(search for tokenMsg)
I can remove these parts from the file but then the turn servers are not used, removing does not seem to be the solution.
LIVE DEMO I FOUND: https://www.treatfield.com:8443/demos/demo_instant_messaging.html
(inspect WS)
node server file is here: https://github.com/open-easyrtc/open-easyrtc/blob/master/server_example/server_ssl.js (other one is server.js (http))
How to avoid this. What’s wrong with this, is this normal?