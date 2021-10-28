E-commerce product page best practices

Hi!
I’m trying to automate the process of optimizing an e-commerce product page.
For instance, I have already identified a few “must have” points to check in that kind of page:
- basic SEO: page title, sitemap present, robots.txt, images wo/ alternate text, …
- structured data (schema.org): is it present? is it being used correctly?
- reviews and ratings
- image size and optimization
Still, I would love to hear the opinion of seasoned e-commerce owners:
What do you think is important/mandatory in your product pages from a marketing point of view ?
And also, would you use a tool to automate that kind of optimization process?
Thanks in advance!