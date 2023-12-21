Dynamically remove arrays from multidimensional array

Dear all,

I am developing a webshop in which (amongst others) I will sell radiators. In the webshop I will let users select the radiators on two dimensions via dropdown menu’s: Length and Width, and add a description in what room to place the radiator.

The page contains a table, with four columns:

Length Width In what room to place the radiator A remove button

For each radiator purchased, a new row is added to the table.

I also have a multidimensional array shoppingCartRadiators which contains all radiators purchased. E.g,

[ [200, 30, “kitchen”],

[150, 60, “living room”],

[90, 40, “bathroom”],

[120, 60, “bedroom”]]

I created the following function to add a radiator, if a person clicks on the Purchase button:

function AddNewRadiator() {

var table = document.getElementById(“radiator_table”);

var row = table.insertRow();

var cell1 = row.insertCell(0);

var cell2 = row.insertCell(1);

var cell3 = row.insertCell(2);

var cell4 = row.insertCell(3);

let newRadiator=;

const newButton = document.createElement(‘button’);

newButton.textContent = “Remove”;

newButton.addEventListener(“click”, function () {

this.parentElement.parentElement.remove();

})

cell1.innerHTML = document.getElementById(“Length”).value ;

cell2.innerHTML = document.getElementById(“Width”).value ;

cell3.innerHTML = document.getElementById(“which_room”).value ;

cell4.appendChild(newButton);

newRadiator = [document.getElementById(“Length”).value,

document.getElementById(“Width”).value,

document.getElementById(“which_room”).value

] ;

shoppingCartRadiators.push(newRadiator);

}

The function works perfectly to add or remove rows from the table. It also works to add arrays to the multidimensional array. However, how should I remove an array from the multidimensional array? The problem is that first a user might remove the Kitchen radiator, and then the Bathroom radiator.

Kind regards and many thanks