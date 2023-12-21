Dynamically remove arrays from multidimensional array

Dear all,
I am developing a webshop in which (amongst others) I will sell radiators. In the webshop I will let users select the radiators on two dimensions via dropdown menu’s: Length and Width, and add a description in what room to place the radiator.
The page contains a table, with four columns:
- Length
- Width
- In what room to place the radiator
- A remove button
For each radiator purchased, a new row is added to the table.
I also have a multidimensional array shoppingCartRadiators which contains all radiators purchased. E.g,
[ [200, 30, “kitchen”],
[150, 60, “living room”],
[90, 40, “bathroom”],
[120, 60, “bedroom”]]
I created the following function to add a radiator, if a person clicks on the Purchase button:
function AddNewRadiator() {
var table = document.getElementById(“radiator_table”);
var row = table.insertRow();
var cell1 = row.insertCell(0);
var cell2 = row.insertCell(1);
var cell3 = row.insertCell(2);
var cell4 = row.insertCell(3);
let newRadiator=;
const newButton = document.createElement(‘button’);
newButton.textContent = “Remove”;
newButton.addEventListener(“click”, function () {
this.parentElement.parentElement.remove();
})
cell1.innerHTML = document.getElementById(“Length”).value ;
cell2.innerHTML = document.getElementById(“Width”).value ;
cell3.innerHTML = document.getElementById(“which_room”).value ;
cell4.appendChild(newButton);
newRadiator = [document.getElementById(“Length”).value,
document.getElementById(“Width”).value,
document.getElementById(“which_room”).value
] ;
shoppingCartRadiators.push(newRadiator);
}
The function works perfectly to add or remove rows from the table. It also works to add arrays to the multidimensional array. However, how should I remove an array from the multidimensional array? The problem is that first a user might remove the Kitchen radiator, and then the Bathroom radiator.
Kind regards and many thanks