Dynamically remove arrays from multidimensional array

I am developing a webshop in which (amongst others) I will sell radiators. In the webshop I will let users select the radiators on two dimensions via dropdown menu’s: Length and Width, and add a description in what room to place the radiator.

The page contains a table, with four columns:

  1. Length
  2. Width
  3. In what room to place the radiator
  4. A remove button

For each radiator purchased, a new row is added to the table.

I also have a multidimensional array shoppingCartRadiators which contains all radiators purchased. E.g,
[ [200, 30, “kitchen”],
[150, 60, “living room”],
[90, 40, “bathroom”],
[120, 60, “bedroom”]]

I created the following function to add a radiator, if a person clicks on the Purchase button:

function AddNewRadiator() {
var table = document.getElementById(“radiator_table”);
var row = table.insertRow();
var cell1 = row.insertCell(0);
var cell2 = row.insertCell(1);
var cell3 = row.insertCell(2);
var cell4 = row.insertCell(3);

let newRadiator=;

const newButton = document.createElement(‘button’);
newButton.textContent = “Remove”;
newButton.addEventListener(“click”, function () {
this.parentElement.parentElement.remove();
})

cell1.innerHTML = document.getElementById(“Length”).value ;
cell2.innerHTML = document.getElementById(“Width”).value ;
cell3.innerHTML = document.getElementById(“which_room”).value ;
cell4.appendChild(newButton);

newRadiator = [document.getElementById(“Length”).value,
document.getElementById(“Width”).value,
document.getElementById(“which_room”).value
] ;
shoppingCartRadiators.push(newRadiator);
}

The function works perfectly to add or remove rows from the table. It also works to add arrays to the multidimensional array. However, how should I remove an array from the multidimensional array? The problem is that first a user might remove the Kitchen radiator, and then the Bathroom radiator.

You can use Array.filter.
Here is an example:

let radiators = [
  [200, 30, 'kitchen'],
  [150, 60, 'living room'],
  [90, 40, 'bathroom'],
  [120, 60, 'bedroom']
];

radiators = radiators.filter(radiator => ! radiator.includes('kitchen') );
console.log(radiators);

HTH