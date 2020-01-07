Dynamic square inside a div and other content

It’s hard to see a use case for this which makes it awkward to offer a solution.

At the moment you are setting the blue box to a fixed width so the only way it can be square is by giving it the same fixed height.

To make an aspect ratio box you can use a percentage width and then use the same padding-top in percentage and this will create a square box.

However as you have absolutely placed the blue box it will not affect the parents height. You would need to put the blue box back into the flow to affect the parents height.

If instead you wanted the height of the parent to affect the width of the blue box then I’m not sure that’s possible.

Perhaps if you explain the use case of this example and how you expect it to work with real content then we may be able to get closer to a solution