Dynamic response of flex items in a flexbox

Hi, all.
So I want the heading ‘Playlists’ to grow an shrink with appearing containers. It works fine until the wrap comes into effect, as you can see in the gif
. I’ve tried all I know of but nothing works. Here’ s my CSS.

.playlists_wrapper {
    display: inline-block;
    margin-top: 50px;
}

.playlists_heading {
    background-color: var(--darkBlue);
    margin-bottom: 5px;
    border-radius: 10px;
    padding: 7px 20px;
}

.playlists_container {
    display: flex;
    justify-content: center;
    flex-wrap: wrap;
    gap: 30px;
    margin-top: 0;
    text-align: left;
}

Please help!