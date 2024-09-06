Dynamic response of flex items in a flexbox

Hi, all.

So I want the heading ‘Playlists’ to grow an shrink with appearing containers. It works fine until the wrap comes into effect, as you can see in the gif



. I’ve tried all I know of but nothing works. Here’ s my CSS.

.playlists_wrapper { display: inline-block; margin-top: 50px; } .playlists_heading { background-color: var(--darkBlue); margin-bottom: 5px; border-radius: 10px; padding: 7px 20px; } .playlists_container { display: flex; justify-content: center; flex-wrap: wrap; gap: 30px; margin-top: 0; text-align: left; }

Please help!