Dynamic response of flex items in a flexbox

Hi, all.
So I want the heading ‘Playlists’ to grow an shrink with appearing containers. It works fine until the wrap comes into effect, as you can see in the gif
. I’ve tried all I know of but nothing works. Here’ s my CSS.
.playlists_wrapper {
display: inline-block;
margin-top: 50px;
}
.playlists_heading {
background-color: var(--darkBlue);
margin-bottom: 5px;
border-radius: 10px;
padding: 7px 20px;
}
.playlists_container {
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
flex-wrap: wrap;
gap: 30px;
margin-top: 0;
text-align: left;
}
Please help!