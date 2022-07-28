Dynamic Datalist

I have an input field with a dynamically populated datalist. Suppose my target record has a name “Tomatoes Fresh”. As they type in letters I use JQuery/PHP/MySQL to dynamically populate the list. If they type in “fr tom” I explode the input and search with LIKE for “fr” and “tom” to return a list of records that match those criteria. It returns the records from MySQL perfectly.

When I populate the datalist it works perfectly in Chrome on MacOS. It will show a list of all matches even though the actual text in the input field does not match the values in the datalist, But not in Safari on MacOS or in Chrome or Safari on IOS. It appears on those devices/browsers it requires the input to match the displayed value, but in Chrome on MacOS it does not. Is there a way around that? Thanks