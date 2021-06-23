Dynamic aspect-ratio to images via JavaScript jQuery

As far as I know modern browsers will allocate the image space based on the width and height attributes in the image itself. Therefore (theoretically) all you have to do is ensure the natural dimensions of the image are supplied in the img attribute (as you should do for all images even if css is resizing them later).

