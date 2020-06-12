Dumb question alert - How do i create a folder with sub pages?

#1

Hi from wet & dull 15° C York UK :slight_smile:

Ok here goes… I need a website structure that looks like this with regards to my future plan of posting blog content:

http://www.english-teacher-david.co.uk/blog.html
http://www.english-teacher-david.co.uk/blog/what-are-modal verbs.html
http://www.english-teacher-david.co.uk/blog/what-is-a-compind-verb.hrml

My problem is I just cant seam to create a html folder called blog (which i want to be http://www.english-teacher-david.co.uk/blog.html ) and right now I’d just end up with a tonne of files not inside a blog folder e.g.

http://www.english-teacher-david.co.uk/blog
http://www.english-teacher-david.co.uk/what-are-modal verbs
http://www.english-teacher-david.co.uk/blog/what-is-a-compound-verb

Put another way i just need a parent blog folder and child pages to hang of it if that makes any sense!

Any insights welcome :slight_smile:

#2

What are you using to interact with your server? How are you creating files? Is this a Wordpress site or other such automated framework?

#3

Hi thanks for replying. Not wordress or any other such platform, just straight html files. Perhaps i should contact my hoster 123 reg?

#4

However you’re uploading your files should give you the option to create a directory/folder…

#5

If it’s a directory/folder, it shouldn’t have the .html extension.

#6

Hi, yes i did originally just upload a folder called blog (no extension) then added my .html files but no joy :frowning:

#7

Oh looks like its done server side:
https://www.123-reg.co.uk/support/hosting/how-to-upload-my-website-with-the-123-reg-file-manager/#:~:text=Login%20to%20your%20123%20Reg%20control%20panel.&text=Scroll%20down%20to%20the%20Web%20Hosting%20section%20and%20click%20the%20Manage%20button.&text=Scroll%20down%20to%20the%20Files,and%20change%20a%20file’s%20permissions.

#8

Does that mean you can’t create folders with e.g. Filezilla?

What did you use to upload the files?

Just nosy. :slight_smile:

#9

Ok right using sFTP on a chrome book , here is the description: