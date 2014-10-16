Drupal 7.x and grouping things w/ filters

I’m working on a Drupal 7.x site that will have a “Resume” content type. This content type will have everything you’d expect: first / last name, qualifications, past work experiences, degrees held, etc., etc.

What I’d like to do is create a page that can filter these resumes by various grouping filters. I envision this view / page as having various groups on the page that can be filtered by names, by qualifications, by degrees held, by programming languages each resume lists; whatever.

I’m looking at all this mostly from a perspective of efficiency but also usability, and to me, the best way to do this would be through creating different views that are displayed on the main “Resumes” page and create a “resumes.php” page which is modified at the theme layer to display each respective view on the page. I can’t shake the feeling that this isn’t the best approach, though. Granted, I’d love to have a better approach that would make this more maintainable (or dynamically modifiable, like moving views around easier without modifying code, etc.), but I figure the resumes.php file shouldn’t change very often unless I create new grouping views to add to the page, thereby justifying the approach.

Thoughts?