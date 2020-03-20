Dropdown should appear right under the hovered element

#1

Here is the pen: https://codepen.io/Supersudo/pen/zYGLKYJ

Currently, the dropdown-item is appearing at the bottom of the nav.

2020-03-18-120128_1366x768_scrot
2020-03-18-120128_1366x768_scrot1362×305 129 KB

I want it to be like this.
2020-03-21-043817_1366x768_scrot
2020-03-21-043817_1366x768_scrot1365×304 130 KB

Is there a way to do that other than setting top/bottom explicitly?

#2

That is because the AP ul “dropdownItem” is contaned by not the parent li but the “navbar” as that is the nearest parent to have a position.

Try put position:relative on the parent item (li) and it will refer its position to that element. Then adjust for the arrow height by a top margin (in order to keep the 100% distance).

By the way, if you don’t want the link text to wrap you might need white-space:nowrap on the dropdown item.