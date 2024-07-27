Dropdown menu, stay when hovered over menu

I want to make dropdown menu, but it only works on hover, once I remove mouse from button it hides. BUT, when I get into that menu that it opened, I need it to keep that menu open. So I can get into sections, click on buttons etc…
What make my implementation different is that I use variable to show/hide dropdown menu, not sure how to make it different :expressionless: (my first time making this, trying to learn)

<div className="navbar-content">

                <div>
                    <a id="sports-link" href="#sports" onMouseEnter={handleMouseEnter} onMouseLeave={handleMouseLeave}>Sports</a>

                    {isDropdownVisible &&
                            <SportsDropDownMenu scrolled={scrolled} isDropdownVisible={isDropdownVisible} setDropdownVisible={setDropdownVisible} />
                    }

                    

                </div>

                <a href="#beliefs">Our beliefs</a>
                <a href="#economics">Economics</a>
                <a href="#FAQ">FAQ</a>
                <a href="#news">News</a>
                <a href="#join">Join now</a>
               
            </div>

And then in SportsDropDownMenu.jsx


const SportsDropDownMenu = ({ scrolled }) => {


    return (
        <>
            <div className={`sports-dropdown-menu ${scrolled ? 'scrolled' : ''} p-4`}  >
                <div>
                    <p className=" text-red_first font-semibold text-base">Our sports</p>
                </div>
            </div>
        </>
    )
}


.sports-dropdown-menu {
  position: absolute;
  top: 8.4rem;
  color: black;
  background-color: #F7FAFA;
  border-bottom-left-radius: 2px;
  border-bottom-right-radius: 2px;
  margin-left: 10px;

}




.sports-dropdown-menu.scrolled {
  position: absolute;

  top: 4.5rem;
  color: black;
  background-color: #F7FAFA;


  border-bottom-left-radius: 2px;
  border-bottom-right-radius: 2px;
}

not sure, how else to implement this…