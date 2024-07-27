Dropdown menu, stay when hovered over menu

I want to make dropdown menu, but it only works on hover, once I remove mouse from button it hides. BUT, when I get into that menu that it opened, I need it to keep that menu open. So I can get into sections, click on buttons etc…

What make my implementation different is that I use variable to show/hide dropdown menu, not sure how to make it different (my first time making this, trying to learn)

<div className="navbar-content"> <div> <a id="sports-link" href="#sports" onMouseEnter={handleMouseEnter} onMouseLeave={handleMouseLeave}>Sports</a> {isDropdownVisible && <SportsDropDownMenu scrolled={scrolled} isDropdownVisible={isDropdownVisible} setDropdownVisible={setDropdownVisible} /> } </div> <a href="#beliefs">Our beliefs</a> <a href="#economics">Economics</a> <a href="#FAQ">FAQ</a> <a href="#news">News</a> <a href="#join">Join now</a> </div>

And then in SportsDropDownMenu.jsx

const SportsDropDownMenu = ({ scrolled }) => { return ( <> <div className={`sports-dropdown-menu ${scrolled ? 'scrolled' : ''} p-4`} > <div> <p className=" text-red_first font-semibold text-base">Our sports</p> </div> </div> </> ) }

.sports-dropdown-menu { position: absolute; top: 8.4rem; color: black; background-color: #F7FAFA; border-bottom-left-radius: 2px; border-bottom-right-radius: 2px; margin-left: 10px; } .sports-dropdown-menu.scrolled { position: absolute; top: 4.5rem; color: black; background-color: #F7FAFA; border-bottom-left-radius: 2px; border-bottom-right-radius: 2px; }

And one more thing. Will I be able to apply transition effect when dropdown is being shown ?

this dropdown effect is what I want to accomplish , but where I add transition, if it just shuts on/off via variable ?

not sure, how else to implement this…