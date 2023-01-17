Dropdown list displays incorrectly on android mobile

Hi I have a wordpress website - florapal.org - with the following code on the home page for a select dropdown list.

<select id="bot-name" class="chosen-select" required onchange="window.location.href=this.value" name="wpv-botanical-name"> <option type="text" list="botNm" value="" disabled selected hidden>Select botanical name from list</option><br/> <datalist id="botNm"> [xyz-ihs snippet="select-options-botanical-name"] </datalist> </select>

When I use F12 mobile view it appears fine.

but this is what I see on my mobile:

Appreciate if someone could tell me where to look for the problem

Thanks