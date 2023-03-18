Drop down menu appearing when hovering underneath

Hi there,

I have some drop down menus on my main navigation, but for some reason they are appearing when I hover under the menu item instead of the actual menu item.

This is the live website:

Does anyone know what is causing this?

Thanks!

I think this is the culprit, it’s visible before it’s hovered.
visible

Yes, that was the culprit :smiley:

Many thanks!