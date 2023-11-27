Downloaded PDF files is only 1KB

I am asked to download a number of PDF files from a website. Since it’s too tiring to get it by hand, I found this code here: https://realpython.com/python-download-file-from-url/
from urllib.request import urlretrieve
url = (
"https://online.personalcarecouncil.org/ctfa-static/online/lists/cir-pdfs/PRS572.pdf"
)
filename = "PDF File.pdf"
path, headers = urlretrieve(url, filename)
for name, value in headers.items():
print(name, value)
print(f"Downloaded file {path}")
However, when the file that I downloaded is only 1KB hence I cannot open nor read it, and it’s far from the actual PDF file when I click on the link! How can I fix this?
Are you sure the file is not just 1KB in size? I see the file contains some javascript and doesn’t seem to contain more than 240bytes which is just 1KB. Double check that is the right file.
That is the file that I want. When I went to the link directly, I had no problems with the file. But when I tried downloading it from my code, this happens.
Open the downloaded file using a programming editor. You may find an error message in it that will tell you why it isn’t getting downloaded.
I get this from my terminal:
Cache-Control private
Content-Type text/html;charset=ISO-8859-1
Server Microsoft-IIS/10.0
Set-Cookie JSESSIONID=91F77396F8BF9460366C88483F5351E2; Path=/; Secure; HttpOnly
X-AspNet-Version 4.0.30319
X-Powered-By ASP.NET
Date Mon, 27 Nov 2023 07:16:25 GMT
Connection close
Content-Length 240
Downloaded file FR717.pdf
I am using VSCode, and I did not see any errors from my terminal. It can download, but the size is just wrong.