Downloaded PDF files is only 1KB

I am asked to download a number of PDF files from a website. Since it’s too tiring to get it by hand, I found this code here: https://realpython.com/python-download-file-from-url/

from urllib.request import urlretrieve url = ( "https://online.personalcarecouncil.org/ctfa-static/online/lists/cir-pdfs/PRS572.pdf" ) filename = "PDF File.pdf" path, headers = urlretrieve(url, filename) for name, value in headers.items(): print(name, value) print(f"Downloaded file {path}")

However, when the file that I downloaded is only 1KB hence I cannot open nor read it, and it’s far from the actual PDF file when I click on the link! How can I fix this?