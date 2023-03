Good afternoon, I have doubts to assemble this simple system, if anyone can help me with any ideas, thank you very much.

I have a basevector[0…500] numbers

I have an auxvector[1,3,5,7,9,11,13,15,17,19,21,23,25,27,29,31,33,35,37,39,41]

I need to read the 500 numbers in the basevector and count how many times 4 numbers in a row appear within the auxvector in the basevector.