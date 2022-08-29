Double sized sprites

Gandalf: Gandalf: .social img { width: 48px; height: 48px;

I’m not quite sure what you are up to but surely you want that to be 24px if your background size is double that and you just want to show half. You can move the background position around to show what you want as like as you have segments of 24px.

Make sure there is at least a pixel gap around the sprite otherwise one may bleed into the other due to rounding errors.

Gandalf: Gandalf: I did try transform: scale(.5);

Transforms don’t affect the flow which is why they are performant. The size the element occupies is always the original size whether it looks larger or smaller.