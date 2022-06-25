Don't understand what's wrong

I have the following code:
kg.value = ((lb.value / 14) + st.value) * 6.35029318;
console.log(st.value);
console.log(lb.value);
console.log(kg.value);
Which produces the following results:
2
1
0.45359237
The kg value would only be right if the st value was zero. I know I fewer marbles than I used to have but I can’t see what’s wrong here.
This code is not enough to understand the problem.
This works absolutely right. So maybe you have a race condition or a validation on some object attribute or the a setter that is manipulating the value?
Ah, okay. I thought that would suffice. Here’s a codepen:
Just to be clear, with st = 2 and lb = 1, I expected kg to be 13.154.
It’s much more simple than that.
By comparison, when the printer doesn’t work first check that the cable is plugged in and getting power, before attempting more complicated things such as diagnosing circuit boards.
The string values should be converted to numbers. That way addition will add numbers, instead of concatenating strings.
const stField = document.querySelector("#st");
const lbField = document.querySelector("#lb");
const kgField = document.querySelector("#kg");
const st = Number(stField.value);
const lb = Number(lbField.value);
kgField.value = ((lb / 14) + st) * 6.35029318;
console.log(stField.value);
console.log(lbField.value);
console.log(kgField.value);
Here’s a slightly improved version extracting out the calculations:
const stField = document.querySelector("#st");
const lbField = document.querySelector("#lb");
const kgField = document.querySelector("#kg");
function poundsToStones(lb) {
return lb / 14;
}
function stonesToKilos(st, lb) {
st += poundsToStones(lb);
return st * 6.35029318;
}
const st = Number(stField.value);
const lb = Number(lbField.value);
kgField.value = stonesToKilos(st, lb);
console.log(stField.value);
console.log(lbField.value);
console.log(kgField.value);
Thank you, @Paul_Wilkins. I’ll let myself out.
