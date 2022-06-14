DOM inspector vs Browser Console

Mike Pharma recently launched its new landing page to host a crowd funding campaign . The page uses an external library to display third party ads . Once the page is loaded fully , it creates more than 50 new html items placed randomly inside the DOM like the one below .

<div class="ad-lib-hidden" onload ="myFunction"> <img src ="/ad-lib/ad01.gif"/> </div>

All the elements include the same ad-lib-hidden class which are hidden by default ,but randonly displayed while user navigates through page .