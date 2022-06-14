DOM inspector vs Browser Console

Mike Pharma recently launched its new landing page to host a crowd funding campaign . The page uses an external library to display third party ads . Once the page is loaded fully , it creates more than 50 new html items placed randomly inside the DOM like the one below .
<div class="ad-lib-hidden" onload ="myFunction">
<img src ="/ad-lib/ad01.gif"/>
</div>
All the elements include the same ad-lib-hidden class which are hidden by default ,but randonly displayed while user navigates through page .
what can developer do temporarily and quickly remove them and which one below is the best option?
1. Use DOM inspector to prevent the load event to be fired ?
2. Use Browser Console to execute script that prevent the load event to be fired ?
3. Use DOM inspector to remove all elements containing the class ad-lib-hidden ?
4. Use Browser Console to execute script that remove all elements containing the class ad-l