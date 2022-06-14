DOM inspector vs Browser Console

Mike Pharma recently launched its new landing page to host a crowd funding campaign . The page uses an external library to display third party ads . Once the page is loaded fully , it creates more than 50 new html items placed randomly inside the DOM like the one below .

<div class="ad-lib-hidden" onload ="myFunction">
<img src ="/ad-lib/ad01.gif"/>
</div>

All the elements include the same ad-lib-hidden class which are hidden by default ,but randonly displayed while user navigates through page .

what can developer do temporarily and quickly remove them and which one below is the best option?

1. Use DOM inspector to prevent the load event to be fired ?
2. Use Browser Console to execute script that prevent the load event to be fired ?
3. Use DOM inspector to remove all elements containing the class ad-lib-hidden ?
4. Use Browser Console to execute script that remove all elements containing the class ad-l
I don’t know if this is what you are after, but with uBlock you can go to settings → filters and add
##.ad-lib-hidden