Does re-organizing your website break ranking?

Hello. I am working on a temporary website while I work on my larger website.

And what started off as a “quick fix” is turning into a beast of it’s own, because I keeping adding more and more content.

If I publish my temporary website today, and in a week or two decide to re-design/re-organize it because of increasing content, how much will that screw up the indexing and page-rank of my website with Google?

When I say “re-organize”, I mean this…

Right now I have a single page with a bunch of links to tables and graphs. But now I am wanting to add some articles and blog posts two.

So for now maybe I put links to articles and blog posts on that same page, but after a while it might get too mesy and so I might want to have that single page like a menu where it would only show a choice for “Tables and Graphs” and another choice for “Articles”, and then each of those categories would have their own landing page.

So if Google indexes and page ranks my first design, and then I expand things, will that destroy all of my efforts to get my pages indexed on Google and get their to a decent page rank so people will find them?

In a perfect world I would come up with a single design that scales, but that is not attainable in the beginning.

Thanks.