Does PDO with PHP and MySQL default to emulated prepared statements and is this a security issue?

Hi

I have been told that using PDO together with PHP (I am using v 8) and MySQL any prepared statements default to emulated prepared statements. I have heard that emulated prepared statements are less secure.

Now I understood that PDO is the recommended method as opposed to mysqli. Some say because of additional security and some say compatibility with other databases. I have also been told that prepared statements is a good start to preventing injection.

If PDO defaults to emulated prepared statements or if I have to allow emulation for some databases it seems that PDO could actually be less secure than mysqli.

Could someone please explain or clarify for me

Thank you