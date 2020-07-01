Does Bootstrap detect device orientation as well as viewport size?

Orientation media queries don’t make sense any more. My old phone on landscape is narrower than modern phones in portrait. There are just too many devices around at different sizes for this approach to work.

All you are really interested in is the width available for your design. If a design needs two columns at a certain width then it doesn’t matter which way around your phone is. All that matters is the width available and that can be done with normal media queries irrespective of device.

Bootstrap uses defined widths for its breakpoints based on some historical data but they don’t really equate to modern devices but that doesn’t really matter. The problem with bootstrap is that it forces you to think in terms of the grid rather than on the needs of the design.

The best approach is to forget about breakpoints and forget about devices and tailor your media queries to the needs of your design. Obviously this is not the bootstrap approach because bootstrap knows nothing about your design and therefore uses the predefined breakpoint approach.