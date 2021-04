var fn1 = function(fn){ var arg = []; return function(fn){ // here do something with fn [].push.apply(arg, arguments) //>> (a) // arg.push(arguments) //>> (b) } } I found the code for this structure in the Currying function,(a)stores arguments that were passed in only ,but (b) stores the entire Arguments object, including Callee and Symbol. I wonder if you could help me with this.