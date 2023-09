When I analyze my website with pagespeed.web.dev, I get a warning in the performance section that says “Use an appropriate size for images,” and the images it shows are the ones used for the menu button and the search button. The specific data can be seen in this link: https://pagespeed.web.dev/analysis/https-www-fotov60-com/gx8u6nz5le?form_factor=mobile. Does anyone know what steps I should take to fix this error reported by Insights?