I have two html files. main.html and test.html. I also have script.js. I have a

with an id “test” in main.html, and

with “tt” as id in test.html. In my script.js, how can I access “tt”, because when I do, nothing happens, but I’m able to access “test”.

I found this on stackoverflow, and this is the same problem I’m facing. Is local storage the best way?