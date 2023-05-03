Docker vs. Kubernetes for legacy Java/JSP website

Hello all. I just joined. At work I’ve been tasked with researching what kinds of containerization options are available to host our website. Basically, it’s quite an old site written using Java/JSP and currently being served using the Resin web server. We are planning on moving to Tomcat for the project though. I’m basically just asking for opinions on the merits of Docker vs. Kubernetes to containerize this thing. It’s currently just hosted using a bare-metal server. Has anyone done anything like this? Any advice? Pitfalls to watch for? Thanks!