Docker local setup for WordPress keeps failing (Windows 11)

I have been struggling for literally 12 hours+ over the last two weeks with trying to get Docker to work as a local environment for developing a WordPress theme. I’ve gone through tutorial after tutorial but even copying the code EXACTLY from tutorials, I keep getting errors.

Where I seem to be having the problem is that I can get a setup working where it installs WordPress but doesn’t mount a volume to hold my local files, but the minute I try to add that, everything fails.

I am running Docker Desktop on a Windows 11 machine.

I’ve tried too many things to collect them all here, but these two summarize the key problem I’m having.

1) Using Code from WordPress Developer Resources

I’ve copied the code EXACTLY from https://developer.wordpress.com/2022/11/14/seetup-local-development-environment-for-wordpress/. I saved the file as a docker-compose.yml file, went to that directory from PowerShell and ran docker-compose up .

This one just straight up fails to launch at all. The Docker terminal produces a lengthy series of input/output errors but the first one appears to be: WordPress not found in /var/www/html .

For reference, the copied code is as follows:

version: "3.6" services: wordpress: image: wordpress:latest container_name: wordpress volumes: - ./wordpress:/var/www/html environment: - WORDPRESS_DB_NAME=wordpress - WORDPRESS_TABLE_PREFIX=wp_ - WORDPRESS_DB_HOST=db - WORDPRESS_DB_USER=root - WORDPRESS_DB_PASSWORD=password depends_on: - db - phpmyadmin restart: always ports: - 8080:80 db: image: mariadb:latest container_name: db volumes: - db_data:/var/lib/mysql environment: - MYSQL_ROOT_PASSWORD=password - MYSQL_USER=root - MYSQL_PASSWORD=password - MYSQL_DATABASE=wordpress restart: always phpmyadmin: depends_on: - db image: phpmyadmin/phpmyadmin:latest container_name: phpmyadmin restart: always ports: - 8180:80 environment: PMA_HOST: db MYSQL_ROOT_PASSWORD: password volumes: db_data:

2) Using Code From the WordPress Image on Docker Hub

Again, copying code exactly from the official WordPress image on https://hub.docker.com/_/wordpress. This one does allow me to install WordPress but doesn’t create a directory for me to work with locally.

For reference, the copied code is:

version: '3.1' services: wordpress: image: wordpress restart: always ports: - 8080:80 environment: WORDPRESS_DB_HOST: db WORDPRESS_DB_USER: exampleuser WORDPRESS_DB_PASSWORD: examplepass WORDPRESS_DB_NAME: exampledb volumes: - wordpress:/var/www/html db: image: mysql:5.7 restart: always environment: MYSQL_DATABASE: exampledb MYSQL_USER: exampleuser MYSQL_PASSWORD: examplepass MYSQL_RANDOM_ROOT_PASSWORD: '1' volumes: - db:/var/lib/mysql volumes: wordpress: db:

I will frankly admit that despite reading dozens of tutorials there’s a lot I don’t really ‘get’ about Docker. But that said, if I understand correctly, the volumes command has to do with mounting folders.

It seems like the major difference between the two files in #1 and 2 is this:

In #1, the WordPress service includes a direction for mounting a volume like this: - ./wordpress:/var/www/html . It also doesn’t list a volume named WordPress at the bottom of the page.

Sure enough, if I take the working code from #2 and make those two changes to it, I get another long series if input/output errors, although this one starts with:

WordPress not found in /var/www/html - copying now... find: '.': Cannot allocate memory

I did do a search on that second error, but it seems to start running into people talking about kernels and memory management and I’m not entirely sure how to fix it.

I would really appreciate any help here! I know I may just be doing something stupid but it’s bewildering to copy code from reputable sources directly and have them fail like this.