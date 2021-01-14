Docker expose to internet with NGROK

Hi, I don’t know if I’m on the right channel to ask.

I’m using docker and it works fine on my web app, I use windows host so that I can access like this myapp.local in the browser everything works fine. and I’m using it almost 2 years. now I realize that I want to expose my local app using NGROk but I have no luck to achieve, can someone help me please how expose my local app to internet. I added this image to my docker-compose wernight/ngrok , but I don’t know how to generate the ngrok url so that I can use it.

Thank you in advance