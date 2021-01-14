Docker expose to internet with NGROK

Hi, I don’t know if I’m on the right channel to ask.
I’m using docker and it works fine on my web app, I use windows host so that I can access like this myapp.local in the browser everything works fine. and I’m using it almost 2 years. now I realize that I want to expose my local app using NGROk but I have no luck to achieve, can someone help me please how expose my local app to internet. I added this image to my docker-compose
wernight/ngrok , but I don’t know how to generate the ngrok url so that I can use it.
Thank you in advance
version: "3.8"
services:
web:
image: nginx:stable
container_name: webcontainer
ports:
- "80:80"
volumes:
- ./:/var/www/myapp
- ./myapp.conf:/etc/nginx/conf.d/myapp.conf
expose:
- 9000
external_links:
- php
- db
ngrok:
image: wernight/ngrok
links:
- web
ports:
- "4040:4040"
env_file: .env
environment:
NGROK_PORT: web:80