If anything I would not recommend writing broken web pages. However, since such “pseudo links” would only work with JavaScript doing what the browser does naturally with proper anchors, I suppose you could use
What is your use case for wanting to do such a thing?
EDIT
In that case anchors will be considered anchors regardless of what their parent element is.
The <span> is simply and inline container element that allows one to add or modify certain presentational qualities to inline items such as text. Other than being an inline element, it has no anchor qualities (therefore offers no SEO benefit).
Google is your friend…
but always beware of outdated sites showing old code techniques.
This is my test page which demonstrates several of the points that my colleagues have already mentioned by simply putting the code that you wanted to compare onto a page (or pages) by itself. Most of the time, one can satisfy his questions by consulting reference sites on the web and writing simple stand-alone test pages.
<!doctype html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,initial-scale=1.0">
<title>anchor</title>
<!--
https://www.sitepoint.com/community/t/do-span-s-and-a-href-e-have-the-same-seo-backlink-capability/347874/8
-->
<style>
a,span {
display:block;
margin:1em 0;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<p>
anchors and spans are inline elements. They normally align in a row. (You can comment out the above CSS to see that happen.)
I have assigned "a" and "span" {display:block} so each will start on a new line and given them a top and bottom margin so there will be additional space between the lines.
</p>
<span>bing.com 1</span>
<span>www.bing.com 2</span>
<span>http://www.bing.com 3</span>
<a href="bing.com">bing.com 1</a>
<a href="www.bing.com">www.bing.com 2</a>
<a href="http://www.bing.com">http://www.bing.com 3</a>
<a href="bing.com">bing.com 1</a>
<a href="www.bing.com">bing.com 2</a>
<a href="http://www.bing.com">bing.com 3</a>
<p>In this bare bones example, only when the full URL is within the href property does the anchor link to Bing.</p>
In the following line you can see that span does not allow the href attribute
[quote="chrisofarabia, post:2, topic:347874"]
It does NOT have a `href=“”` attribute
[/quote]
<span href="http://www.bing.com">bing.com 3</span>
</body>
</html>