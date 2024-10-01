Do I still need to define a WOFF2 font in CSS if I preload it?

Hello,
I have a few small WOFF2 font files, each around 15-20 KB, and I would prefer to preload them to avoid the font swap issue. When loading the page, I sometimes see a blank space or a glitch where the heading briefly shows the old font before swapping to the new one. It’s annoying, and since I only have 3 tiny font files, I think preloading them would be a better solution.
My question is, if I preload these fonts, do I still need to define them in the CSS @font-face rule? Or does preloading handle everything?
I added this into the
<head>
<link rel="preload" href="fonts/inter-v18-latin-regular.woff2" as="font" type="font/woff2" crossorigin>
and removed this from the CSS file:
@font-face {
font-display: swap;
font-family: "Inter";
font-style: normal;
font-weight: 400;
src: url("/fonts/inter-v18-latin-regular.woff2") format("woff2");
}
However it doesn’t seem to work locally, and I’m wondering if it could be related to the
crossorigin attribute. Also, I’m unsure if I’m using the correct font name. I’ve been using “Inter” in my CSS, but the font might be available under a different name? Any way to found out the name in the woff2 file?