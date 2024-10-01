Do I still need to define a WOFF2 font in CSS if I preload it?

Hello,

I have a few small WOFF2 font files, each around 15-20 KB, and I would prefer to preload them to avoid the font swap issue. When loading the page, I sometimes see a blank space or a glitch where the heading briefly shows the old font before swapping to the new one. It’s annoying, and since I only have 3 tiny font files, I think preloading them would be a better solution.

My question is, if I preload these fonts, do I still need to define them in the CSS @font-face rule? Or does preloading handle everything?

I added this into the <head>

<link rel="preload" href="fonts/inter-v18-latin-regular.woff2" as="font" type="font/woff2" crossorigin>

and removed this from the CSS file:

@font-face { font-display: swap; font-family: "Inter"; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; src: url("/fonts/inter-v18-latin-regular.woff2") format("woff2"); }