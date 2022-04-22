Do I need VPC for a 100% Serveriess Architecture on AWS?

Please, consider a system (composed of many microservices and BFFs) that:

  • Each Microservice and BFF has its own AWS Account (as part of an organization - Control Tower). In fact, each has TWO Accounts, one for PRD and another one for NON PROD environments.
  • AWS Services used are: Lambda, SNS, SQS, Step Functions, EventBridge, Cognito, S3, CloudFront, CloudWatch, DynamoDB, Aurora Serverless (V2) + RDS Proxy, API GW (REST)
  • External Services: Lumigo for Monitoring, GitLab CI/CD (SaaS), Salesforce, Stripe, Twilio, Some Banks (API based)
  • Multi-region deployment (For DR only). So DynamoDB and Aurora Serverless (V2) are synched to another region, and the application is always deployed in both regions (Queues and other temporary states/data are not synched).

and knowing that it’s now 2022 (Lambda will turn 10 in a couple of years) would we need VPC (VPCes?) for this solution for maximum security (regarding Infrastructure alone)? . It always looked to me that good governance, automatic rotation of IAM credentials, a strong CI/CD pipeline, and continuous and external security checks would be enough for Serverless Architecture, so that developers or DevOps wouldn’t need to invest a lot of energy setting up and maintaining Network and VPC

No VPC necessary.

Server less architecture can be ran completely on shared infrastructure with low latency and high availability without paying for resources inside a vpc.

This is an aspect that makes the architecture really powerful. With the exception of configuring services like you mentioned lambda functions can just be pushed up to aws and become immediately available.