Do I need VPC for a 100% Serveriess Architecture on AWS?

Please, consider a system (composed of many microservices and BFFs) that:

Each Microservice and BFF has its own AWS Account (as part of an organization - Control Tower). In fact, each has TWO Accounts, one for PRD and another one for NON PROD environments.

AWS Services used are: Lambda, SNS, SQS, Step Functions, EventBridge, Cognito, S3, CloudFront, CloudWatch, DynamoDB, Aurora Serverless (V2) + RDS Proxy, API GW (REST)

External Services: Lumigo for Monitoring, GitLab CI/CD (SaaS), Salesforce, Stripe, Twilio, Some Banks (API based)

Multi-region deployment (For DR only). So DynamoDB and Aurora Serverless (V2) are synched to another region, and the application is always deployed in both regions (Queues and other temporary states/data are not synched).

and knowing that it’s now 2022 (Lambda will turn 10 in a couple of years) would we need VPC (VPCes?) for this solution for maximum security (regarding Infrastructure alone)? . It always looked to me that good governance, automatic rotation of IAM credentials, a strong CI/CD pipeline, and continuous and external security checks would be enough for Serverless Architecture, so that developers or DevOps wouldn’t need to invest a lot of energy setting up and maintaining Network and VPC

Any help would be appreciated.

Cheers