Do I need the download attribute to create a href to download zip and rar files

I have been told to make a link download a file I use:-
<a href="/images/filename.zip" download>click here</a>
But seems if the file is a .zip or .rar it automatically gives download dialogue without the download attribute. My question is whether it is safe to just give a link to a zip or rar file to download it or if there is a good reason to include the download attribute, maybe it is browser dependent, maybe less browsers support it, maybe it is deprecated - any advice please?
Since the browser will never (so far as am aware) be able to open a .zip or .rar file, the download attribute will make no difference.