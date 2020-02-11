Div follow cursor inside of parent

https://codepen.io/ryanreese09/pen/zYYJvVe

I have this codepen where I’m trying to make the cursor follow my mouse perfectly inside the box, and as I leave the parent slide, it should stop at the edge and disappear. But when I try to grab coordinates, it gets really buggy? Is there a better way to do this?

I’ve narrowed down the issue NOT being slick (thinking the wide slick container was skewing something)…

I’ve also learned (maybe obvious to others) that the getCoords function is returning 0 / 1 sometimes for x/y and that’s the flickering. But I’m not seeing (yet) the reason for that. I’ve console logged the beginning x/y variables inside getXYpos function and they seem to be what’s returning 0 / 1…but it doesn’t make sense to me why .