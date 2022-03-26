Limiting Dragged Element's Movement to Parent

I’m trying to keep the dragged element from going outside of its parent by using conditions in an If statement.

The following are the conditions I tried to use where “el” is the element being dragged and its parent is el.parentNode.

if (el.parentElement.offsetTop > el.offsetTop && el.offsetBottom > el.parentElement.offsetBottom &&

el.offsetLeft > el.parentElement.offsetLeft && el.parentElement.offsetRight > el.offsetRight)

Unfortunately offsetRight and offsetBottom do not exist thus my script does not work. I noticed that when I drag an element it’s parentTop changes instead of staying the same. My other concern is even if I am able to get all 4 positions (top, bottom, left, right) for both the dragged element and its parent I’m not sure if they will be updated while the element is being dragged.