Displaying record from database table after submit form

When I submitting html from by clicking submit button, then its displaying Post values as per below code. But my requirement is that when I submit form after clicking submit button, then it should display record (which submited recently by clicking submit ) from mysql database rather than post value.
<?php
if(isset($_POST['submit']))
{
// getting all values from the HTML form
$mrno = $_POST['mrno'];
$name1 = $_POST['name1'];
$age1 = $_POST['age1'];
$mobno = $_POST['mobno'];
$gender1 = $_POST['gender1'];
}
include('db.php');
// using sql to create a data entry query
$sqlInsert = "INSERT INTO iap3 (mrno, name1, age1, mobno, gender1)
VALUES ('$mrno', '$name1', '$age1', '$mobno', '$gender1')
$rs = mysqli_query($con, $sqlInsert);
// Displaying Value after submit form
<table class="center" border=0 width=600>
<tr><td><b>Mrno : </td><td><?php echo $_POST["mrno"]; ?>
<tr><td><b>Name : </td><td><?php echo $_POST["name1"]; ?>
<tr><td><b>Age : </td><td><?php echo $_POST["age1"]; ?>
<tr><td><b>Mob No : </td><td><?php echo $_POST["mobno"]; ?>
<tr><td><b>Gender : </td><td><?php echo $_POST["gender1"]; ?>
</table>