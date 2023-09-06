Displaying record from database table after submit form

When I submitting html from by clicking submit button, then its displaying Post values as per below code. But my requirement is that when I submit form after clicking submit button, then it should display record (which submited recently by clicking submit ) from mysql database rather than post value.

<?php if(isset($_POST['submit'])) { // getting all values from the HTML form $mrno = $_POST['mrno']; $name1 = $_POST['name1']; $age1 = $_POST['age1']; $mobno = $_POST['mobno']; $gender1 = $_POST['gender1']; } include('db.php'); // using sql to create a data entry query $sqlInsert = "INSERT INTO iap3 (mrno, name1, age1, mobno, gender1) VALUES ('$mrno', '$name1', '$age1', '$mobno', '$gender1') $rs = mysqli_query($con, $sqlInsert); // Displaying Value after submit form <table class="center" border=0 width=600> <tr><td><b>Mrno : </td><td><?php echo $_POST["mrno"]; ?> <tr><td><b>Name : </td><td><?php echo $_POST["name1"]; ?> <tr><td><b>Age : </td><td><?php echo $_POST["age1"]; ?> <tr><td><b>Mob No : </td><td><?php echo $_POST["mobno"]; ?> <tr><td><b>Gender : </td><td><?php echo $_POST["gender1"]; ?> </table>