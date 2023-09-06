Displaying record from database table after submit form

PHP
1

When I submitting html from by clicking submit button, then its displaying Post values as per below code. But my requirement is that when I submit form after clicking submit button, then it should display record (which submited recently by clicking submit ) from mysql database rather than post value.

<?php

if(isset($_POST['submit']))
{
// getting all values from the HTML form
   
        $mrno = $_POST['mrno'];
	 $name1 = $_POST['name1'];
        $age1 = $_POST['age1'];
        $mobno = $_POST['mobno'];
        $gender1 = $_POST['gender1']; 
}
include('db.php');

    // using sql to create a data entry query
$sqlInsert = "INSERT INTO iap3 (mrno, name1, age1, mobno, gender1)
 VALUES ('$mrno', '$name1', '$age1', '$mobno', '$gender1')

 $rs = mysqli_query($con, $sqlInsert);

// Displaying Value after submit form
<table class="center" border=0  width=600>
<tr><td><b>Mrno : </td><td><?php echo $_POST["mrno"]; ?>
<tr><td><b>Name : </td><td><?php echo $_POST["name1"]; ?>
<tr><td><b>Age : </td><td><?php echo $_POST["age1"]; ?>
<tr><td><b>Mob No : </td><td><?php echo $_POST["mobno"]; ?>
<tr><td><b>Gender : </td><td><?php echo $_POST["gender1"]; ?>
</table>