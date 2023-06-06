Displaying alerts based on user's checkbox selection

Is following a correct way to check for empty input and then handle it:

The function gets called when a button is pressed and there is a input text field with id tag and I am trying to check if that field is empty and then display a message to the user. When I didn’t put anything in the input field, I was able to see these alerts alert("Primary Instance is selected"); , and the other two alert(isTagEmpty); one of which is above the isTagEmpty.trim(); and one is below it but for some reason I didn’t see this one alert("tag # is required because you have selected Primary Instance Affiliation"); and hence wanted to check if I’m doing it correctly or not. Thanks