Displaying alerts based on user's checkbox selection

Is following a correct way to check for empty input and then handle it:
The function gets called when a button is pressed and there is a
input text field with id
tag and I am trying to check if that field is empty and then display a message to the user. When I didn’t put anything in the
input field, I was able to see these alerts
alert("Primary Instance is selected");, and the other two
alert(isTagEmpty); one of which is above the
isTagEmpty.trim(); and one is below it but for some reason I didn’t see this one
alert("tag # is required because you have selected Primary Instance Affiliation"); and hence wanted to check if I’m doing it correctly or not. Thanks
function affiliationchecks()
{
var isFirstInstanceSelected = document.getElementById("affiliatedPrimary5").checked;
var isSecondInstanceSelected = document.getElementById("affiliatedSecondary5").checked;
if (isFirstInstanceSelected) {
alert("Primary Instance is selected");
//check if tag is empty or not
let isTagEmpty = document.getElementById("tag").value;
alert(isTagEmpty);
isTagEmpty.trim();
alert(isTagEmpty);
if (isTagEmpty == "") {
alert("tag # is required because you have selected Primary Instance Affiliation");
}
}
if (isSecondInstanceSelected)
{
alert("SECONDARY Instance selected");
}
}