Displaying alerts based on user's checkbox selection

JavaScript
1

Is following a correct way to check for empty input and then handle it:

The function gets called when a button is pressed and there is a input text field with id tag and I am trying to check if that field is empty and then display a message to the user. When I didn’t put anything in the input field, I was able to see these alerts alert("Primary Instance is selected");, and the other two alert(isTagEmpty); one of which is above the isTagEmpty.trim(); and one is below it but for some reason I didn’t see this one alert("tag # is required because you have selected Primary Instance Affiliation"); and hence wanted to check if I’m doing it correctly or not. Thanks

function affiliationchecks()

{
var isFirstInstanceSelected = document.getElementById("affiliatedPrimary5").checked;
var isSecondInstanceSelected = document.getElementById("affiliatedSecondary5").checked;

  if (isFirstInstanceSelected) {
    alert("Primary Instance is selected");
    //check if tag is empty or not
    let isTagEmpty = document.getElementById("tag").value;
    alert(isTagEmpty);
    isTagEmpty.trim();
    alert(isTagEmpty);
    if (isTagEmpty == "") {
      alert("tag # is required because you have selected Primary Instance Affiliation");
    }
  }



  if (isSecondInstanceSelected)
  {
   alert("SECONDARY Instance selected");
  }
}